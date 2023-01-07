A warm smile spread across Virginia Timmerman’s face Friday when her mail carrier walked in through the back door of her house.
The carrier hand-delivered another round of birthday cards to add to the signed well-wishes that lined the counters and shelves of Timmerman’s home. On Friday, she turned 105 years old — and she’s spent nearly 90 of those years in Ninety Six.
“I’ve been living in this house 75 years,” Timmerman said, cards in her hand.
She was born Jan. 6, 1918. The Spanish flu pandemic had just begun and World War I would not end until November of that year. Born in Lincolnton, Georgia, Timmerman moved to Ninety Six when she was about 18 years old.
“You couldn’t work, they wouldn’t hire you if you weren’t 18,” she said.
Timmerman began working for Greenwood Mills, eventually retiring from the Adams Plant in Ninety Six.
“It’s just a wonderful place to live,” she said. “I met my husband in Ninety Six. If I hadn’t of come here, I wouldn’t have been married.”
Her two daughters, Joy Berry and Wanda Corley, and her 90-year-old brother Wendell Mims and sister-in-law Louise Mims joined her Friday afternoon for a quiet birthday celebration at home. They greeted neighbors, friends and relatives as they came through to pay their respects and celebrate with her, some dropping off flowers and cards that decorated the inside of their Ninety Six Mill Village home.
“She loves to sit outside in the sunshine and look at all her flowers,” Berry said. “it’s nice, when you get to 105, to get to stay at home and have people come to you.”
In 2021, Timmerman celebrated with a drive-by birthday party; neighbors passed by her house and waved to respect COVID-19 social distancing recommendations. This year, the town of Ninety Six gave her a proclamation in honor of her years on earth, and declaring Jan. 6, 2023 as “Mrs. Virginia Timmerman Day.”
“I love it so much, I’m so proud of it,” Timmerman said.
