Voters in Ninety Six’s Ward 5 area will be able to decide who represents them on town council in a special election Tuesday.
Former councilwoman Joan Walker and resident John Jefferson are vying for the council seat, which was left vacant in June when former Councilman Arvest Turner stepped down for medical reasons.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at two precincts: the Ninety Six Depot and Ninety Six Mill areas. Only registered voters in Ward 5 are eligible to vote in the race. Ward 5 includes most of the northwest portion of town, and a ward map can be found online at bit.ly/2QlX01H.
Jefferson, 31, moved to Ninety Six with his wife about six years ago. They have two children, and wanting to stick around and become part of the community is some of what drove him to run for council.
“I saw the position probably about a week before you could put your name in for it,” he said. “I figured it was a great way to get involved in the town.”
He said he strives to listen to the people of Ninety Six and help meet their needs. The role of a council member, he said, is to listen to others and serve them as best you can.
He described himself as a quick learner and said he’s eager to get involved. He’s attended meetings to better familiarize himself with how council operates.
“I really think I could be a good listener and help address people’s needs and concerns,” he said. “I think the main point of this position is listening. Everyone wants to love where they live, me included.”
Walker has served two terms on council and was head of the town’s judicial committee during her time there. Turner unseated her in the 2017 election, but she said she was far from done working for Ninety Six.
“I really care a lot about the community,” she said. “I enjoy working with the council to work together and make things happen.”
One of her biggest projects during her time on council was going through the town’s ordinance book and updating the laws. Outdated ordinances were removed or changed to reflect the current town, and ordinances that were regularly flouted were given stronger enforcement mechanisms.
Walker said there’s still plenty of work to be done in the code book, however. Since she’s been out of politics, she’s also grown concerned over the difficulties in getting the old Ninety Six Mill site turned into a park, and wants to revisit the issue.
“We need to bring the community in, too,” she said. “The community needs to be a part of everything we do.”