From Ninety Six to the United Way — the town’s tourism director is leaving to take a new job at the Lakelands-area nonprofit.
Margie Blalock was Ninety Six’s first tourism director. Hired in 2010, she helped put together the first S.C. Festival of Stars celebration, now iconic for its fireworks display. She also organized the Masquerade on Main event and shaped many of the major events that bring festivity to Ninety Six annually.
A Ninety Six native, Blalock said it was difficult when she moved away from her hometown in early 2018 to pursue a job in Camden. She didn’t expect to return so soon, coming back in November 2018 to again take up her role as tourism director, until this week, when she put in word of her resignation.
“I’m going to miss Ninety Six. I love my job and my hometown, but I think this is a positive step for me,” Blalock said.
She’s not going far — Blalock took a job with the United Way of the Lakelands as resource development director. She’ll be filling in for Hannah Gantt, who is stepping down after leading successful fundraising campaigns for the nonprofit.
“I’m excited, I think it will be a really great opportunity,” Blalock said. “Service has always been my top priority, no matter the job I do.”
She said she was helping her son search for work when she saw the job listing in the newspaper. After speaking with family and friends, along with praying over the situation, she decided to take the job.
Blalock spoke with Gantt about the role before accepting the position. During her interview, the energy and vision of the United Way’s staff won her over and convinced her this was the right step to take.
“Their mission statement is phenomenal, and they just do so much for four counties,” she said.
Blalock took the job offer Monday, United Way Executive Director Marisel Losa said. The resource development director is tasked with spearheading the annual fundraising campaign, as well as showing donors what work their dollars help do.
“Possibly the even more important part is the information and education we do with donors about how we re-invest their dollars,” Losa said. “We’re excited about having Margie on, she’s a blessing.”
Losa said she’s grateful for Gantt’s time and work with the United Way. She just wrapped up her third year with the organization, and Losa said she was instrumental in redesigning how the annual campaign is run and in energizing the community.
“It’s bittersweet for us,” Losa said. “We’re sad to see her go, but excited for the new opportunities.”
On the other end of this professional move, Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe said it was tough to see Blalock go. She brought experience and passion to the tourism role, and always put the town’s best face forward.
Rowe said the town will post the tourism director job soon and begin searching for a candidate to fill the position. He hopes to get someone with a background in fundraising and soliciting donations.
Blalock said her last day working at Ninety Six will be Nov. 19, and she’ll start at the United Way on Nov. 22.