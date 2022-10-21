96 park 01
The town of Ninety Six and Greenwood County are working to get more affordable bids for the about $380,000 upgrades to the Ninety Six Town Park approved through the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

A $100,000-speed bump is delaying renovations at the Ninety Six Town Park.

The 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax referendum allocated $440,727.23 to renovate the Ninety Six Town Park, but once the project was put out to bid the lowest bidder’s offer was still over budget.

