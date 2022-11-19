Ninety Six is cutting back on noise, while there’s a proposal at the county level for new age-restricted apartments at the old Edgewood school building.
At a town workshop Thursday, council previewed two noise ordinances it will have first reading on Monday. The first would ban excessive use of compression-release engine brakes, sometimes known as Jake brakes. These brakes are used on some diesel engines, opening exhaust valves to the engine’s cylinders and releasing compressed gas to slow the vehicle, and producing a loud noise as the gasses escape.
“Some trucks coming through town, not all, they’ll pretty much Jake brake through town from one end to the next,” Mayor Mike Rowe said. “The speed limit through town is 35 and 25 on most streets. A truck driving at that speed, with no grade, we really shouldn’t have to hear that going through town.”
The second noise ordinance the town will consider Monday adds decibel levels to the town’s existing noise ordinance. The existing ordinance gives officers enforcing it a judgment call on what seems an obtrusive noise. The new ordinance offers measurable amounts, and the town is purchasing decibel meters to measure with.
Rowe said the goal isn’t to crack down on every sound that surpasses the decibel limits, but to put some teeth in the law for repeat offenders.
“We’re not trying to stop anybody’s fun, but people still have the right to sleep peaceably,” he said.
Town officials are going to hear from Greenwood County Planning Director Carol Coleman about a new proposed development that could bring more housing to Ninety Six. A company that just opened apartments in Abbeville County is looking to partner with a nonprofit to seek federal funding for age-restricted apartments at the Edgewood school building at 200 Edgewood St.
Coleman said a company is seeking a zoning change for the property, which is currently used as a youth center for recreation and after-school programs. Under the proposed plan, which isn’t solidified, the gym and other spaces would remain for the community center’s use while the classroom space would be converted into at least 70 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments. Coleman said there would be a requirement for a certain level of affordability, though at this early stage she didn’t know what that would be.
The planning commission is hearing the rezoning request at its Tuesday meeting. Town Council will discuss the request with Coleman, along with the noise ordinances, at its meeting Monday.
