Ninety Six
NINETY SIX

 Index-Journal file

Ninety Six is cutting back on noise, while there’s a proposal at the county level for new age-restricted apartments at the old Edgewood school building.

At a town workshop Thursday, council previewed two noise ordinances it will have first reading on Monday. The first would ban excessive use of compression-release engine brakes, sometimes known as Jake brakes. These brakes are used on some diesel engines, opening exhaust valves to the engine’s cylinders and releasing compressed gas to slow the vehicle, and producing a loud noise as the gasses escape.

