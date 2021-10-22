WARE SHOALS — A pair of high school students are on a mission to bring awareness to domestic abuse.
Holly Fairey and Madison Collins are part of the health sciences program at the G. Frank Russell Career and Technology Center and are taking their community awareness project to a competition for Health Occupation Students of America.
The two are 12th-graders at Ninety Six High and on Thursday, they traveled to Ware Shoals High to make a presentation to the school’s ninth-graders on domestic abuse.
Collins said they chose domestic violence for their project because it’s something that isn’t talked about a lot but is extremely prevalent.
“I think one of the problems with it is that people see it, everyone knows about it, it’s just people don’t know what to do about it and where to go with it from there,” she said. “Especially when it’s happening to you, it’s like you’re stuck.”
Fairey said when they practiced their presentation in class, they were surprised to see how much their classmates knew about domestic abuse and how common it is.
“It’s kind of sad how socially accepted some of the precursors are,” Collins said.
The presentation covered different types of domestic abuse and the signs that might be present, as well as how one can help a victim and what resources are available.
The students in the audience got to participate in two ways. First, Fairey and Collins had them line up side-by-side. They read different scenarios like “my friend has been called a derogatory name by their boyfriend or girlfriend.” If the students had witnessed a scenario, they took a step forward. The scenarios are all precursors or signs of abuse.
The two also handed out laminated cards with different do’s and don’ts and had the ninth-graders categorize them. For example, “offer to help” would be a “do.”
The students also gave out bracelets with domestic violence hotline numbers on the inside.
Angie Stone, a health sciences teacher at the career center, said Fairey and Collins will give their presentation whenever they get the opportunity.
They will compile a portfolio about their campaign using their presentations, feedback, and other efforts for the competition.
Stone said the campaign gives students the opportunity to be leaders, to make their peers and the people they come in contact with aware of things they might not always have their attention drawn to.