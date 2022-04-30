NINETY SIX — Primary and elementary students pumped their arms Friday morning in the well-known signal telling truckers to blow their horns, then immediately covered their ears as the drivers obliged.
Sirens and horns blared through Ninety Six as representatives from numerous agencies and companies in Greenwood County hosted a career parade for the Ninety Six Primary and Ninety Six Elementary schools.
The career parade is an event that started in the schools last year, when COVID-19 prevented the traditional career day events.
“We’re blessed with community members that want to participate,” said Terri Ward, guidance counselor at the primary school.
“A lot of these that came this year were the ones that came last year for our first one and then we had a lot of new folks to come, too.”
Participants included nurses, firemen, tow truck drivers, Army soldiers, police officers, truckers, Department of Natural Resources representatives, and more, including the Chick-fil-A cow.
Donna Brown, guidance counselor at the elementary school, estimated there were 30-35 participants.
The hope is that students get exposure to the many careers that are out there, Brown said.
Four-legged officers were popular. K-9 units brought dogs out for the parade, and students at the elementary school expressed excitement over being able to pet the dogs.
Jamarion Day, a student at the elementary school, said his favorite part was petting the dogs, but said he couldn’t choose a favorite career that was represented.
“I really don’t know,” he said, “They were all pretty amazing jobs.”
Third-graders at the elementary school got to hear from one of their classmates about his entrepreneurial pursuits.
Noah Jeffery, assisted by his parents, owns the Uptown Greenwood event venue Noah J Events, and he and his parents Shay and Daniel Jeffery spoke to the students on Friday.
Shay said Noah likes talking to customers and meeting new people.
“I think that’s what really got it growing because we’d be doing something and he’d be out there talking to the customers having a real conversation,” she said.
After doing his homework, Jeffery helps clean the venue and communicate with customers to coordinate their needs for their event.
Jeffery said he does encourage fellow students to own a business like he does, to help them learn responsibility.
