Some kids might have new aspirations after a career parade on Friday gave them a glimpse of potential jobs.
Ninety Six primary and elementary students witnessed a full slate of vehicles and workers make their way by each of the schools, letting the students see different professions such as ambulance drivers, law enforcement officers, K-9 handlers, truck drivers, a clown, the Chick-fil-A cow and more.
Connor Hayes, a fourth grader at the elementary school, said the dogs that came through were his favorite part of the parade, but said the career he hopes to have in the future wasn’t represented and that’s a professional football player.
Patton Weeks, another fourth grader, also wants to play professional sports, but was able to see his dad in the parade with Greenwood Metropolitan District, as well as an uncle and his grandmother. His dad was his favorite part.
Claire Elrod gets to see examples of her hopeful career every day, as she wants to be a teacher. Her favorite part of the parade, she said, was the group of cheerleaders from Ninety Six High School.
“I just liked how they were confident, and they dressed nice,” she said.
K.J. Clarke, who wants to drive a truck as a career so he can go on trips said the career is helpful for students to prepare themselves for the future.
Colt Phongprija, who wants to become a pilot when he gets older, said his favorite part of the parade was the Chick-fil-A cow because it reminded him of his dad, who owns a business where he cooks.
