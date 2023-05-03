NINETY SIX — Adults make decisions about money almost daily. Should I buy a new or used car? Should we take the Disney vacation this year? Should I shop bargain stores or name brand?
Students at Ninety Six High School got a glimpse of making those decisions with a budget Tuesday morning through the Mad City Money simulation from Founders Federal Credit Union.
The simulation gave each student an occupation and a monthly salary. Some also got a spouse and/or a child to budget for. They then had to visit multiple tables and make decisions about how to spend their money. Housing, entertainment, clothing, furniture, food and transportation, for example. Should they go out to eat once or twice a week or more? Should they buy more expensive foods, or just stick to the affordable stuff?
“I guess until now I never really realized how much stuff adds up,” said student McKendree Davis.
“I did get a boat and I got a nice truck and I spent a lot more money than I thought on just the little things. It adds up.”
Davis said she has a job but spends her money as soon as she gets it, so she thinks she will take the simulation into consideration as she gets older and learns how to spend her money.
Jaycob Gonzalez said he was surprised at how much one can spend in a month with expenses, especially credit card debt, which he said was “a killer.”
Melissa Bundrick works at Ninety Six High School as a transition counselor with Vocational Rehabilitation. She helps students transition from high school into the workforce with job exploration, mock interviews, creating resumes and the like.
“I felt this was really imperative to help them essentially have a reality check of what’s about to happen when they get ready to step out of Ninety Six High School into the real world,” Bundrick said.
Stacey Adams, who is over the financial education department at Founders, said the simulation helps students realize what adulthood is like and how hard it can be to budget monthly. She said students often say they didn’t realize what their parents go through when it comes to money.
Student Rebekah Duffie said she learned to save money, manage it well, be smart about it and have self-discipline.
