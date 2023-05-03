NINETY SIX — Adults make decisions about money almost daily. Should I buy a new or used car? Should we take the Disney vacation this year? Should I shop bargain stores or name brand?

Students at Ninety Six High School got a glimpse of making those decisions with a budget Tuesday morning through the Mad City Money simulation from Founders Federal Credit Union.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.