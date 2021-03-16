Ninety Six is poised to preserve one of the last remnants of the Ninety Six Cotton Mill.
Officials hope to turn the old mill office building into a museum and genealogy center.
The idea first came up through the Ninety Six Historical Society, society President Jennifer Donlon said. The group thought it was a shame that the mill office building at 218 Duke St. was town property but had not been used or refurbished.
“We didn’t want to see it fall apart,” Donlon said. “It’s the only icon left of the mills, and it is a historic style of building.”
The group came up with a proposal for a joint effort to renovate the site, combining the town government, historical society and possibly the Mill Village Association to try and refurbish and preserve the building and turn it into a museum and genealogy center.
The proposal laid out that there likely are problems with the structure, including potential mold, electrical and plumbing issues, unmet HVAC and code requirements and asbestos tiles that need addressed. But it also argued there was historical significance to the building that could make it eligible as a historic site, and it could become a tourism destination like the Ninety Six National Historic Site.
As a nonprofit, the historical society could seek out grants and funding sources the town can’t, and on its end, the town can seek out government funding, Donlon said.
“We get so many calls about the Star Fort, the mill and people asking questions about their genealogy — that they had a relative who lived in Ninety Six or worked at the mill,” she said. “This would be a great place for us to be able to house those.”
Members of the town’s building and planning committees joined up with Ninety Six’s Tourism Director Margie Blalock to look into the viability of this project. Councilwoman Bridget Porter heads the town’s part of this effort, and they walked through the building with a contractor to get an initial impression of the building’s condition.
“Nothing is in stone right now because we really don’t have the money now,” Porter said. “I’m from Ninety Six, I graduated from Ninety Six and my kids will be here after me. There’s not a lot of places like Ninety Six.”
Blalock said town officials were excited to see support for this project from the historical society, and that the proposal and plan to seek out multiple funding streams was a good fit for the project.
“It was our lifeblood for over six decades,” she said. “We were part of the industrial revolution.”
Blalock said her grandmother, father and brother worked at the mill, as did her father-in-law, who moved to Ninety Six specifically to work at the mill.
“It was literally a self-contained, self-governed community,” she said. “We’re not just excited to preserve a physical building, but to save our history.”
Donlon said an initial look at the building seemed to suggest the roof was in great shape, but that there are asbestos tiles and lead paint they’ll have to deal with. While the town works on getting quotes and then seeking out funding sources on its end, Donlon said the historical society is looking at sources like the state Department of Archives and History, S.C. Humanities, and a mix of private and public grants, as well as exploring fundraising opportunities.
Blalock said if anyone wants to donate to the efforts to refurbish the mill site, they may call Town Hall at 864-543-2200, extension two. She said they can also stop by the visitors center, where she accepts donations, or mail checks made payable to “Save the Ninety Six Cotton Mill Fund, town of Ninety Six tourism” to P.O box 8, Ninety Six, 29666.