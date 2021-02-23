The S.C. Festival of Stars is on for 2021 after some adjustments for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a virtual meeting Monday evening, Ninety Six’s town council confirmed the town’s annual festival, set close to the Fourth of July, will be back again this year. Reading from a statement by town tourism director Margie Blalock, Councilman Mickey Goodman said this festival will be a fireworks show with a limited number of food vendors, and no amusement rides.
Part of the plans are dependent on the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Festival of Stars is likely to have a seasonal partner in the form of a fall bluegrass and harvest festival. Goodman said Blalock is working to set up a food and music festival in the cooler weather of fall, aiming for some time in October. The family friendly festival would feature live music, and would incorporate the town’s annual scarecrow decorations.
“The scarecrows in town have literally, and unintentionally, become a tourism destination,” Goodman said in the meeting.
Along with these events, Goodman shared that the town-wide yard sale is scheduled for May 1.
Mayor Mike Rowe shared with council that Self Regional Medical Center was no longer in the town’s health insurance provider network, so staff is working to switch to a new network. He said the switch shouldn’t change the cost of the policy, and will put them on a network that includes Self.
Kim Crawford gave council an update from the Ninety Six Mill Village Association, and said the association was working to send a survey out to residents. The survey is meant to check with people about what they’re happy with and what they’d like to see improved in the neighborhood, as well as gather feedback on the association itself.
“Our representation is mostly older generations,” Crawford said. “Is there another way to hear their voices besides what we’re doing?”
Councilwoman Kellar Rogers said the town is still working to see what it would cost to get the town’s ordinance codebook online through Municode. Officials are also working with a prospective municipal code enforcement officer who could inform residents of any code violations, and what they’d need to do to get in compliance.
Council went into a closed-door executive session to talk about a contractual agreement and get legal advice regarding the old Ninety Six Mill site, along with an employee matter. Council took no action following the executive session.