With their budget season about to begin, Ninety Six’s mayor and town council members gathered Monday evening to get some advice from the South Carolina Municipal Association on best practices.
Ninety Six’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, Mayor Mike Rowe said, and Town Council typically votes to approve the budget in September. Because of COVID-19 and other issues, the budget process is getting started later than usual, but Rowe said the town wanted to get advice before starting, so they could make sure everything was in order throughout the process.
“It’s time to start talking about our budget, and this is good as a refresher course,” Rowe said.
Jeff Shacker, field service manager with the municipal association, attended the meeting via video conference, and Rowe was joined by council members Bridget Porter, Wayne Gibert, Kellar Rogers and Charles Stevens.
Shacker started off explaining to the town steps it should take regarding business license taxes. The town adopted a 2012 copy of the municipal association’s model business license ordinance, and Shaker suggested it adopt the most recent 2019 model.
He said there have been efforts across the state to standardize how municipalities approach business licensing. He also recommended council update its ordinance to match the municipal association’s text every three years, since doing so more often might cause some businesses to change tax rates from year to year.
Ninety Six hasn’t had a millage rate increase in years, Rowe said. Shacker told council how the law allows for the governmental body to take the past three years’ worth of possible increases allowed under the law and add them to a current year’s millage hike.
“That gives you the ability to not lose that millage increase and instead build it up for a few years,” he said.
Rowe also said the town needs to look at replacing a few pieces of equipment, and Shaker explained to council and the mayor the option of lease purchase financing — he said it’s not unlike getting a car loan. He encouraged the town to develop an equipment replacement schedule by looking at how long equipment pieces are expected to last, how long it can finance new pieces and what interest rates might look like for those items.
As for actual budgeting, Shaker advised the town’s officials to adopt a calendar for their budgeting process that would have dates for when certain reports and drafts are due, when the budget will be presented to council, when it will be read and a public hearing will be and even when to publish a public notice of the hearing.
Since Ninety Six is budgeting through September, Shaker said it has the benefit of waiting to look at whether COVID-19 has impacted their revenues.
“I don’t think you’ll see a lot of impact this budget year from COVID-19,” Shaker said. “Next year, though, you might see an impact from compliance issues or even business license revenues.”
Rowe said the meeting served as a good reminder of some of the fundamentals of budgeting, and helped him consider aspects of the process he hadn’t thought of. He said the town’s finance committee will be setting up workshops soon to begin the process, which is usually wrapped up in September.