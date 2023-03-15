Retention bonus
The Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees gave its approval Tuesday to a retention bonus for all employees.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

NINETY SIX — Educators and staff members in Ninety Six schools will see a retention bonus later this year.

Greenwood County School District 52’s board of trustees approved retention bonuses that would be paid at the start of the next school year, around August or September.

