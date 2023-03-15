NINETY SIX — Educators and staff members in Ninety Six schools will see a retention bonus later this year.
Greenwood County School District 52’s board of trustees approved retention bonuses that would be paid at the start of the next school year, around August or September.
District finance director Andrew Macke said the funds could be earmarked from projected excess funds from the current fiscal year budget. The amount he mentioned was $1,000 to each employee. He said it’s not quite as much as some districts, but more than others, so it’s competitive.
Macke also talked briefly about the next budget, which he said is currently an “extremely rough draft.”
Macke said there have been no projections from the state yet on how much state money will come to the district.
He said with the old school funding model, which was replaced last year, school districts could use enrollment and the base student cost to come up with their own numbers, and then reconcile those estimations with the actual funds. Because the new funding model is based on the ratio of weighted pupil units in the district with the weighted pupil units of the entire state, Macke said he couldn’t make any forecasts because he doesn’t have access to those statewide numbers.
There is a deficit currently showing in Macke’s rough draft, but he said he doesn’t anticipate that being the case once final revenue numbers come in.
The board also approved contracts for teachers for all four schools, as well as bus drivers and food service people. Board member Jay Reynolds recused himself from voting on teachers at Ninety Six Elementary School, mentioning that he has family members there.
