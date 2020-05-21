Sharon Setzer, Greenwood County School District 52’s director of finance, had a brief public hearing in Ninety Six Primary School’s gymnasium to conduct the second reading of the 2020-21 operational budget.
School board members and Superintendent Rex Ward sat in on the public hearing and listened to Sezter announce there had been no changes to next year’s budget. The first reading of the budget occurred last week at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, and the budget stands at $14,623,916 in revenue and $14,720,684 expenditures. The deficit would be funded from CARES Act money, and or, the general fund balance, Setzer said.
She proposed that the board pass the 2020-21 budget and amend it in September after the state Legislature meets and decides what the district’s funding is going to be, if necessary.
Setzer was asked if the district had recalculated the 1% retirement increase, which the state legislature will not require this year. She said that she and her staff were unsure about the 1% retirement increase and whether the state would do it this year, but since they decided to delay it for a year, she has factored it into the budget.