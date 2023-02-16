Plans to renovate portions of the old Ninety Six High School are moving forward.
Plans to renovate portions of the old Ninety Six High School are moving forward.
The Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees on Tuesday evening heard plans for the new project and approved a bond referendum to fund it.
Michael Chewning from McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture presented current designs for the renovation project for the old Ninety Six High School.
Chewning’s presentation gave a “high-level overview” of the plans.
He mentioned that some parts of the building would be demolished and hazardous materials would need to be abated.
The plan for what remains includes renovating the building’s two gyms and new locker rooms, training room and coach offices.
There would also be space for use by the band, with an open area, practice area, smaller practice rooms, uniform storage and changing rooms.
Two labs would be renovated into a maintenance shop and another remaining building would become district office space, with an area for professional development and additional offices.
“I’m excited, it’s long overdue,” board chairperson Ray Jackson said.
Board member Jay Reynolds said he thought the plan looked good. He mentioned conversations that have occurred around the fact that if the gyms had been torn down, the district would never get them back because it would cost too much.
Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director, said current estimates for the entire project, which also include additional parking and a practice field, come to just under $15 million.
The district is searching for a construction manager at risk for the project.
The district approved a resolution for a bond referendum in which voters will be asked to approve the funding of the project at the ballot box. Macke said the referendum should not increase taxes.
The anticipated date for the referendum is May 9.
The board also approved a policy regarding board member removal from office and approved hiring recommendations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
