Macke, Dubose
Greenwood School District 52 Finance Director Andrew Macke, right, speaks to the district’s board of trustees Tuesday evening. At left is Theodore DuBose with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Plans to renovate portions of the old Ninety Six High School are moving forward.

The Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees on Tuesday evening heard plans for the new project and approved a bond referendum to fund it.

