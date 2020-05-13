Greenwood County School District 52 Board of Trustees laid out plans for Ninety Six High School’s upcoming graduation ceremony, and discussed the current status of the district’s 2019-20 budget.
Seniors at Ninety Six High School will be graduating 7 p.m. May 28 inside Wilson Campbell Stadium. Superintendent Rex Ward said gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and he requested that all attendees follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. He also encouraged attendees to wear masks, but he and the district are not requiring them to. Each senior will receive two guest tickets.
After the seniors leave the ceremony, they will drive to the high school for a grab-and-go packet of graduation materials.
Ward said during Tuesday’s meeting that board members will receive two guest tickets as well, and because of the CDC guidelines, they will not be able to sit on stage per usual. He said his administration is working on getting the board members as close as possible, while still maintaining 6 feet of separation.
In other business, for the 2019-20 budget, the district has expended 96% of it and collected 79% of its revenues.
“We have cut back on nonessential spending due to everything that’s going on with COVID-19,” said Sharon Setzer, D52’s finance officer.
Setzer also shared that the district’s estimated portion of CARES Act funding is $324,000. Some of the money has gone to purchasing masks, cleaning supplies and paying crossing guards for the Town of Ninety Six to keep them on board because it’s “hard to find them.”
Bus drivers and cafeteria workers who did their jobs during spring break will have their contracts extended and paid for by CARES funding. Cafeteria workers had their contracts extended for four days, and five bus drivers had their contracts extended for one day.
“We’re not talking about a lot of money, but we need to honor those employees who sacrificed spring break week to make sure our students were served food,” Ward said.
A five-year strategic plan and some personnel updates — including the hiring of Teresa Blackwell as an assistant principal and alternative school facilitator at Ninety Six High School — were also approved Tuesday.