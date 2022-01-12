NINETY SIX — School board members got a token of appreciation from Greenwood County School District 52.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the board was honored for School Board Recognition Month.
Members received a gift and watched a video of students across the district talking about why they liked their school, before getting down to business.
The board approved the policy that will dictate how the public participation portions of meetings will work. The policy will allow those who wish to speak to sign up before the meeting, as opposed to a certain number of days before the meeting as was previously required.
The motion to accept the updated policy passed 4-0, with board members Ray Jackson and Kevin Campbell voting in person and members Jeff Chapman and Bryan Green voting virtually. Board member Ray Pilgrim was absent.
The board also approved a policy regarding communication around extracurricular activities.
The policy requires that all district extracurricular activities use one single application for communication with parents and students. They must use the district-chosen app, but can use another method of communication only as a second, additional option. The current software that is used is BrightArrow.
That policy was also approved 4-0.
In other action:
The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar.
The board approved overnight field trips for band clinics to Lexington and Furman University in February and March, respectively.
The board received an update on state Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines for COVID-19.
The board approved hiring a high school math teacher.
