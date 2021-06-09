NINETY SIX — With questions remaining about how much state money would hit its coffers, Greenwood School District 52 gave its approval to its budget. Lawmakers are still deliberating the state budget in Columbia.
Ninety Six’s board of trustees Tuesday passed final reading of its budget, with adjustments possible if needed, according to Superintendent Rex Ward.
The budget as passed includes a surplus, although Ward told the board “don’t get too excited,” and said there are thing the district is going to work out with the surplus.
Revenue in the budget totals $14,507,680, down 0.79% from the previous fiscal year.
Expenditures are $14,323,536, creating a surplus of $184,144.
The budget as passed does not include any S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority insurance increase. “We don’t know yet if the state will fund it or not,” Ward said. Nor does it include a bus driver salary increase, if any, for the same reason.
The budget also increases the number of “steps” for at-will employees, Ward said.
“They’re going to go to the step level that’s on their teaching certificate. Right now everyone’s on year 10, some are going to year 30, some are going to 31, some are going 32 and the last ones 33,” Ward said.
Anyone hired in the district after July 1, 2019 will now be on a 28-year pay scale instead of 23, he said.
The budget passed unanimously, with all board members present either in-person or virtually.
Ward also introduced the board to the district’s new finance director, Andrew Macke.
Macke is a former journalist who covered sports for the Index-Journal and who returned to school and got an accounting degree from Colorado State, Ward said.
His most recent employment has been with Manley Garvin, and Macke has been involved with the District 52 audit process.
“(He’s) very familiar with our process and all our accounts, and we’re very fortunate to have Mr. Macke with us to join the Greenwood School District 52 family,” Ward said.