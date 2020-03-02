When the doors opened to their field trip destination Friday morning, the Ninety Six Primary School 4-K students couldn’t decide quite what it smelled like.
“It smells like cookies,” said one.
“It smells like pizza,” yelled another.
They were close. The Subway in Coronaca smelled like the freshly baked bread staff had just set to keep warm for incoming customers. Jill McGee, a 4-K teacher and, alongside her husband Steve, owner of the Subway, brought the school’s 37 4-K students to learn about making healthy food choices.
“For these kids, it’s their very first field trip,” Jill said. “We can teach them about healthier alternatives, like instead of getting a soda, they can get a juice.”
Students had the chance to step behind the counter and see how their food is prepared, where it’s stored in the backroom and how it’s preserved in a walk-in refrigerator and freezer. Finally, they were each given kid’s meal-sized sandwiches and an assortment of vegetables and had the chance to make their own sandwiches.
“We want to teach these kids how to eat healthy, so we just try to promote good eating habits and community involvement,” Steve said. “If they make the sandwich themselves, they’re more likely to eat the veggies they put in there.”
He said the store hosts trips like this whenever they get requests, and they adapt the lessons for different age groups. Older students get taught about the actual nutritional value of different ingredients, as well as the importance of safe food handling.
From a business standpoint, Steve said he’s hoping he’s forming a customer base of children who will grow up wanting to eat at Subway, but beyond that, he said many of his employees have been from Ninety Six’s schools. Jill said high school students will come work for them and stay while they attend Lander University, Piedmont Tech or another area school.
“We live here, we work here, and many of our employees are like our family,” Steve said.
As for the students, chowing down on their hand-made sandwiches was the perfect way to cap off the field trip.