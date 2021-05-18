NINETY SIX — Progress can be contagious, and a new beautification effort in Ninety Six is banking on people spreading their community spirit.
Jimmy Peden, chairman of Connect Lake Greenwood and a Ninety Six-area resident, pitched a plan Monday at the Ninety Six Town Council meeting to give visitors a better first impression. He told council he wanted to create a committee to plan, prioritize and implement improvement projects, especially for the town’s main thoroughfare.
He said these projects could be funded by the town if council approved spending money, but he and others could seek grants and do fundraising to help offset any costs.
“Some things can be done without funding, so obviously they’d be low-hanging fruit at the top of the list,” he said. “Successful visual makeover projects are contagious.”
He said he envisions using an online volunteer sign-up form, where people could share what skills they have and the steering committee could put people to work where they’re best suited. Peden said he wants to get community feedback through surveys on what projects people would like to see done.
Provisionally, he pitched painting and touching up the fronts of Main Street businesses, power-washing sidewalks and tending to the landscaping alongside the road feeding into town. For empty buildings, he said putting up window banners with the town’s iconography or historical facts about the area could make these properties look more appealing for passersby.
Peden invited several people to show their support for the idea, and council voted to allow Peden to start putting together the committee.
In council’s committee reports, Councilman Charles Stevens said the Ninety Six Fire Department was awarded a Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant to help them buy new equipment for the firefighters. Councilman John Jefferson said the town’s finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 27 at town hall to continue working on next year’s budget.
The agricultural sciences teacher at Ninety Six High School made a pitch to his school board to have an outdoor classroom where students could tend livestock and run a small farm on a stretch of land behind the high school. Councilwoman Kellar Rogers shared his pitch with council, which voted 5-1 to give the school a permit to house livestock in the city limits. Rogers said council will have to revisit its ordinance on livestock within the city to allow for educational exceptions.
Councilwoman Bridget Porter said she’s seeking bids to repair the carpeting in the town visitors center after a sewer pump flooded part of the building. Councilman Mickey Goodman shared that Tourism Director Margie Blalock requested hospitality tax funds from Greenwood County for the upcoming fall bluegrass and harvest festival, along with next year’s S.C. Festival of Stars.
At the end, Rogers asked council to consider having regular community forums, where residents can talk with council and bring forward their concerns, questions and suggestions. She said she wants to see council following up on discussion items more often.
“Let’s see what ideas they bring to the table,” she said, “and see if we can get where we need to be.”