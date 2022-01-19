NINETY SIX — Community.
That’s the focus for folks in Greenwood School District 52 as the board of trustees searches for a new superintendent.
Tuesday evening, the three finalists for the top job met with teachers, district staff and residents before being interviewed by the board.
The finalists are David Pitts, current assistant superintendent for operations in Laurens County School District 56; Beth Taylor, executive director of secondary education in Greenwood School District 50; and John Tharp, a school administrator in Hamilton County, Tennessee.
One of the candidates will replace Rex Ward, who announced last year that this school year would be his last at the district’s helm.
In a speed-dating format, those who came were able to talk to the candidates and ask questions.
“We’re looking for a team leader,” Jennifer Madden, director of technology in the district, said.
“Someone who can realize the type of community that we have and the great staff, the parents, the involvement of our parents and everything, and that we want to be the best that we can be and they are willing to lead in that direction and take us to where we want to be instructionally, and growth and that kind of thing.”
Maintaining and appreciating the sense of community was mentioned by multiple district employees as something vital in a new superintendent.
“For me, I’m from Ninety Six, so my biggest thing is a sense of community,” said Kelly Weeks, principal at Ninety Six Primary.
“Somebody that’s going to be seen in our community, spend time with our community, make decisions based on our community and the kids that are going to be growing up in our community. That’s the biggest thing to me.”
Ninety Six Elementary Principal Charlene Louden agreed.
“I also would want someone who can see where we are currently and see how they can take us to the next level without diminishing the community atmosphere,” Louden said.
“Looking at what our needs are, looking at what our strengths are, and taking us to the next level.”
Alison Barnes, a fourth-grade teacher and the 2021-22 teacher of the year, said tradition is big for her. She and her sister, Jessica Williams, a kindergarten teacher in the district, grew up attending Ninety Six schools.
“We don’t want to be a stepping stone for another superintendent,” Williams said.
“I feel like Dr. Ward has invested time with us and I think he was here because he knew what our school district could be. He values traditions and I feel like he at all points had our best interests at heart.”
Those in attendance asked questions about multiple subjects – the modified school calendar, the arts and the same community-oriented mindset that is so important to them.
Madden asked the candidates why they’d want to come to a small town, and said their answers were impressive.
Barnes and Williams asked about the candidates’ experience with elementary grades and what led them to Ninety Six.
Weeks said she was impressed that the candidates had done their research on the schools.
“When I walked up, they said ‘Oh I’ve seen your data, it’s impressive,’” she said.
“That was impressive to me. I know they’ve done their research on our schools so coming in they already know where my school is and our strengths and seem like they would really work together on our needs.”
She said she knows the district will get the superintendent it’s supposed to get. “Things will work out, and look forward to the next few years with whoever’s picked.”
The candidates went into interviews with the school board in a closed-door meeting following the meet and greet. Board chairman Kevin Campbell was absent.