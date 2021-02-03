Town officials are working to get Ninety Six’s ordinance codebook online, while also wrestling with an update and upcoming statewide standardization of their business license fees.
During a more than two-hour meeting Tuesday, members of the town’s judicial committee explored working with the company Municode to put the town’s ordinances online. They also received a rundown of a recently passed law requiring business license standardization throughout the state, and what it could mean for Ninety Six.
James Bonneville, a Municode representative, took Mayor Mike Rowe, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers and councilmen John Jefferson and Wayne Gibert through the company’s online platform. He explained that Ninety Six would be able to get its existing code book online, and then send newly passed ordinances to Municode. The company then had editors and proofreaders who check the ordinance and ensure it doesn’t conflict with others in the code book, or if overlaps with any existing ordinances.
This process, Bonneville said, works to reduce the risk of the code book becoming a tangle of contradictions. Municode provides a list of recommendations, then meets with town council to discuss them. This is to ensure that recommendations line up with the town’s intentions.
“We’re looking at it from a 10,000-foot view,” Bonneville said. “We’re not on the ground seeing things like you guys do.”
If Ninety Six chooses to put its existing codebook online, the process could take about three months. Rogers, however, raised concern that the town might need to recodify entirely and redo the whole ordinance book to eliminate outdated ordinances and fix phrasings that have caused trouble for the town in the past. Bonneville said redoing the code book could take 10-12 months.
Police Chief Chris Porter added that he thought Municode could be a big benefit for the town. It makes the municipal code easier for residents to access and make sense of, he said, but could also give town officials a platform to note changes in ordinances or new ordinances that are passed.
Later, the committee spoke with Jeff Shacker, field services manager for the state Municipal Association. He was asked to join to give a rundown of the upcoming required business license standardizations. In September, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill requiring municipalities to standardize their business license taxes, and setting up definitions and business class schedules to ensure they’re the same across the state.
The law goes into effect January 2022, and Shacker went over some of the changes with the committee members. Rogers pointed out that Ninety Six’s existing business license ordinance was originally passed in 2002, and while it has been edited and updated in parts since then, Shacker indicated there’s some work to do to get it up to date.
“Honestly, it’s going to be a little more painful for y’all than a city that’s on the 2019 update,” he said.
Changes in industries over the years have moved businesses across classes, changing how their licenses are taxed. Shacker said more businesses are becoming less profitable than otherwise, as a trend, and the rate a business’ license is taxed at is based on their ability to make a profit as that type of business.
Kellar and Shacker discussed some hurdles along the way to standardization, including a discrepancy between what the town expected to receive in business license fees for 2019-20 and what they actually collected. Some businesses that had their license expire at the end of 2020 still haven’t received renewal notices, despite those having been sent out in October, and town officials didn’t know why those had not arrived.
The committee briefly discussed a potential parking ordinance that would specify what parts of the Ninety Six Mill Village streets are designated for parking. Other items on the agenda were pushed to a future meeting, because of the length of the two presentations.