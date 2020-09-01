An individual at Ninety Six Primary School self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Greenwood County School District 52’s total confirmed cases to four.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had been self-quarantining at home awaiting test results and hasn’t been at Ninety Six Primary School since Aug. 21. The individual had close contact with students and staff in a K-4 class, and with a student at Ninety Six Elementary School, the district’s release said.
Close contacts of the individual have not tested positive to date and are quarantining at home. Principal Andrea Roberts and the school nurse have notified all close contacts about the situation.
The district is encouraging all parents of students and district employees who experience symptoms or receive a positive COVID-19 test to seek medical advice from their health care provider. They should also contact the district office to determine the appropriate return procedure.