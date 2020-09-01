Principal Andrea Roberts will be missed at Ninety Six Primary School, Superintendent Rex Ward said.
At a special called meeting on Monday, Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees approved Roberts’ request to be released from her 2020-21 contract. She replaced Becky Corbin as principal on July 1, 2019.
Roberts’ last day as principal of Ninety Six Primary School was Tuesday. The school board appointed Kelly Graham Weeks as the interim principal for the remainder of the school year beginning today. Weeks has been the assistant principal at both Ninety Six Primary and Ninety Six Elementary since July 1, 2019.
“Her relationship with the students, faculty and staff — along with her knowledge of the school’s policies and procedures — should allow for a smooth transition,” the district’s release said.
Roberts will join the state Department of Education to be a part of its School Transformation Program. She will be entering low-performing schools around the state and ensuring all students perform at high levels, the learning environment is innovative, stakeholders collaborate and opportunity is the norm.
“We felt like it was a good opportunity for her, and we have an assistant principal in place who we felt confident in to take over as head principal, so we made the move,” Ward said. “She was a good principal.”