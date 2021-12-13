A vehicle striking a power pole led Ninety Six Primary School to dismiss students early on Monday.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, an electric pole at the corner of South Cambridge Street was hit, and Duke Energy planned to cut off electricity to the school for several hours.
The school dismissed at 1 p.m., citing the cold weather as the reason.
Parents were asked to pick car riders up at 1 p.m. and bus riders loaded buses at 1 p.m. The school said students who need to get off the bus with an older sibling would be held at the school until the older child is dismissed or an adult dismisses the child on their pick-up slip.