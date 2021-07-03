Take a book or leave one, people in Ninety Six can now find something to read at the park, where residents set up a Little Free Library.
The nonprofit organization Little Free Library promotes book sharing by encouraging people to set up small cupboards in public, housing books that are available 24/7 and encouraging people to drop off books they’d like to share with others. Mary Ann Goodman said a member of her church, Gail Wilson, had the idea of bringing one of these libraries to Ninety Six.
“We knew right away who we wanted to build it,” Goodman said. “And we knew we wanted it in the park.”
With a red roof and a bright, yellow frame, the little library resembles a birdhouse beside the tank in the town park on S.C. Highway 246 South, beside Temple Baptist Church. Goodman and others gathered to snip a red ribbon Thursday evening, marking the little library’s opening.
A metal plaque on the hinged front door marks the little library with its charter number, and its location is listed online at littlefreelibrary.org. Inside its glass door, “Captain Underpants” books sat beside a Danielle Steele novel, a Dr. Seuss story and Jon Weece’s “Jesus Prom.”
Tommy Balchin, who has been a woodworker for about 30 years, said he built it for the Ninety Six Mill Village Neighborhood Association, which spearheaded getting the little library in place. Every piece of wood used to make it is recycled, he said.
This little library joins the nine others in the Greenwood area listed on the organization’s website.
“We knew the park is going to be renovated this fall, so we got in touch with Josh Skinner to make sure it could stay here,” Goodman said. “Josh worked with us and Davis and Floyd to get it on their rendering, so it won’t have to be moved.”