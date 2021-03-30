The Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina recently unveiled a historical marker and monument to commemorate the courage of college and high school students who marched to the Statehouse on March 2, 1961 to protest racial inequality.
Many of the students — including Ninety Six native the Rev. James Edwards Jr. — were arrested because they refused to remain silent during the protest, and the appeal of their convictions eventually was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, leading to a legal precedent protecting the rights of protesters.
Edwards was one of the oldest students arrested at the march and is the individual for whom Edwards v. South Carolina, a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case, is named.
More than 180 student protesters were arrested for breach of peace after they sang songs during their march around the Statehouse. They were told they could march silently around the building just one time.
Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled in Edwards v. South Carolina that the state violated the protesters’ First Amendment rights.
“On the morning James Edwards departed the Benedict College campus and made his way to Zion Baptist Church and then to the Statehouse, he had no idea that he was marching into the pages of history,” said Bobby Donaldson, director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina. “For peacefully protesting, he and hundreds of students went to jail and faced prosecution. Their protest led to a landmark United States Supreme Court case. Now, Rev. Edwards’ name is etched in stone near the very place where he battled racial injustice 60 years ago.”
Edwards was born in Ninety Six, where he attended Edgewood High School. After living for a short time in New York, Edwards returned to South Carolina and joined his brother at Benedict College in January 1961. He met the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman and joined other students in nonviolent training courses.
He graduated from Benedict College in 1964. A retired educator, Edwards served as a teacher and counselor at the Augusta Youth Development Center. After serving as senior vice president for A.L. Williams Co., he is now a marketing director for the World Financial Group. Edwards is also an ordained Baptist minister and an active supporter of Benedict College.
“We wanted to let the leaders of South Carolina know that we were determined to fight for justice and equal opportunity,” Edwards said of the protest. “We wanted to send that message directly to the people in the Statehouse.
The historical marker was erected at the corner of Gervais and Main streets in Columbia, and the monument that was unveiled will be installed at a place to be determined at a later date.
“It was a gift from God,” Edwards said of the monument. “I felt overwhelmed and blessed to see my civil rights work remembered. When I am passed and gone, my name will be seen and known. My children and grandchildren will know that I’ve done something for my people. I can run my hand across a stone and feel my name. It is not a tombstone in a cemetery somewhere, but a marker and a monument right across from the Capitol where I protested. I’m glad God kept me here to see this day.”