NINETY SIX — Dr. Seuss is coming to Ninety Six — with one celebration behind them, the town’s officials are looking forward to a Seuss-themed Christmas Parade.
At Monday Town Council meeting, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers said the Masquerade in the Park event on Oct. 31 went well. Organizers made adjustments to allow for social distancing, and Rogers said the event had good turnout.
Now, the town is looking forward to the Dec. 5 Christmas parade through downtown. Applications are available at the town visitors center, and it costs $20 per entry to the parade. Participants are invited to decorate their float or vehicle and dress up as Dr. Seuss characters. The event will also feature a craft show and vendors in the town park.
Council also discussed continuing efforts from the judicial committee to address ordinance infractions, along with neighborhood improvement efforts in the mill village. Mayor Mike Rowe brought up that with COVID-19 cases on the rise, town officials will have to talk about whether to close or restrict access at the town’s visitor center.
Council went into a closed-door meeting, known as an executive session, to discuss a contractual agreement concerning the Old Ninety Six Mill site and receive legal advice.