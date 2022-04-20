NINETY SIX
“That was crazy”
That was one of the reactions of an Edgewood Middle School student after a performance by the Ninety Six High School indoor percussion as they prepare to head for the world championships this week.
After winning the gold medal at their local competition and placing third at the regional competition, the group of middle- and high-schoolers will compete with the top 50 ensembles at the event in Dayton, Ohio.
Instructor Torey Riser said indoor percussion is a sport of the arts — musical talent combined with athletics, dancing and theater aspects.
The world championships, which haven’t been held since 2019, will be the first time a lot of the students have been in the huge arenas they perform in, Riser said, adding it’s an exciting but overwhelming experience for them.
They’ll compete with 50 ensembles Thursday, then those 50 will be cut down to 32 on Friday morning and the top 15 will compete in world finals on Friday night.
The competition is fierce, Riser said, adding “all the groups go because they’re good.” At the end of their last competition, Riser said, the group was ranked No. 2 in the U.S.
Senior Kendall Waters, marimba player, said the seniors during her rookie year convinced her to join the indoor percussion group.
She and fellow senior, Ian Dixon, who plays tenors, said the environment and the people involved are the best part of being in the ensemble.
Dixon said he got involved after seeing the group perform at the school, similar to the performance they gave Tuesday.
“I saw everyone what they were doing, drumming, having a good time, you know, energy was great,” Dixon said.
“And it was just a lot of fun people. I feel like I was attracted to that. The activity in itself and the people that it also comes with.”
Riser said everyone in the 30-member group is dedicated, motivated and works hard every day. Over the years, they’ve focused on building a culture.
“Like this is hard work and when you’re in indoor that’s what it’s going to be about, we’re going to work hard, we’re going to do well and so the kids know when they sign up for this organization that that’s what’s going to come they know how big of an experience Dayton is, and they look forward to that,” he said.
The group has 12 staff members, eight of whom are alumni of the program, and a dedicated group of parents who help everything go smoothly.
Dixon said at the end of the performance when people are cheering, the feeling is invigorating.
“It’s a thrill for sure,” Waters agreed.
The two said they are leaving as seniors after an “amazing” year with memories of lessons and experiences. With college band and the potential to work with future groups, it’s likely not the end of their percussion lives.