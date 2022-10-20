Area legislators earmarked $12,000 for the Ninety Six Historical Society to buy new display cases and office equipment. From left: Ricky Cheek, Craig Gagnon, Steve Turner, Melandie Cheek, Jennifer Donlon and Cyndi Murphy.
The Ninety Six Historical Society has received funds to better preserve and share the town’s history.
The local legislative delegation, including state Reps. Craig Gagnon and John McCravy, and state Sen. Billy Garrett, helped secure a $12,000 earmark for the historical society. Executive Director Jennifer Donlon said the group asked for funds to help buy new display cases and office equipment.
“The display cases in the visitors center, they’re not lit and they don’t lock,” she said. “We have items from Bill Voiselle, donations from the Swingin’ Medallions — which were formed in Ninety Six — and we have some letters from the 1800s.”
Along with lit, lockable display cases, Donlon said the group intends to use the funds to pay for office equipment such as a printer, computer and archive-preserving materials.
“$12,000 in the scale of the state budget is just a drop,” Gagnon said, “but it goes a long way in our area.”
Cyndi Murphy, a member of the historical society, said the group was formed to ensure future generations would know the rich history of the town and its ties to America’s founding.
“I think we need to preserve our history for the younger ones coming up,” she said. “You ask a student in school about the depot, they know it was a train station, but that’s all.”
For Donlon, Ninety Six’s history is a source of pride she wants to share with the town and its visitors.
“I like the hunt, and I like the preservation for future generations,” she said. “They can know where they came from and be proud.”
