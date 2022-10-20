The Ninety Six Historical Society has received funds to better preserve and share the town’s history.

The local legislative delegation, including state Reps. Craig Gagnon and John McCravy, and state Sen. Billy Garrett, helped secure a $12,000 earmark for the historical society. Executive Director Jennifer Donlon said the group asked for funds to help buy new display cases and office equipment.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.