Tori Barr, a senior at Ninety Six High School, won the Heisman High School Scholarship Award. The Heisman scholarship is awarded to students who are “accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes,” according to its website.
Barr was a state finalist and Heisman scholarship winner.
“She (Barr) is wonderful.” Jackie Rapp, a media specialist for Ninety Six High School, said. “She definitely deserves it because she’s dedicated to both her school and in sports.”
Barr was lettered in three sports her freshman year. By her sophomore year, she was lettered in four. She has a 4.7 GPA, which she thought led her to win the scholarship.
“I’m just really happy,” Barr said. “I’ve been working really hard for three years, and I’m happy to represent Ninety Six.”