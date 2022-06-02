Ninety Six High School’s indoor percussion ensemble had its best season yet and landed among the best in the world.
The group traveled to Dayton, Ohio in April to compete with the top 50 ensembles in the world across three days at the WGI World Championships and ended up with the third-place bronze medal after making it to the final round of competition.
It wasn’t the first trip to Dayton for the group, but this year they cinched their highest score ever of 95.713.
“Judges praised the ‘stunning design,’ emotional connection and overall effect of the program,” said Torey Riser, director of percussion and assistant band director.
He said the goal was to make finals, as they’ve never scored in the top 15 groups.
“We were just kind of blown away after the first day,” he said. “We were, I think, seventh or so overall. And then we were fifth overall, we kept moving up and things kept going well, and ... it just happened so fast. It was such a crazy experience.”
He said you always hope the last performance is the best one when everything goes as planned. The performance, he said, was the “absolute best performance the kids could have done.”
“Everything worked, everything sounded great, everything looked great, the energy was incredible,” Riser said.
“It was going to take the best performance those kids had to get a medal and they absolutely blew it out the park. It was so good. So, so good that night.”
He said the students are all ready to get started on next year’s season.
Eighth-grader Zoey Wood went to Dayton for the first time this year and said there were a lot of emotions.
“I was excited that it went so well,” Wood said.
“I was relieved that it was finally over, but I was mainly sad because the season ended.”
Riser said watching the group on finals night was like a dream come true.
“The Scholastic A contest is well known to be a ‘blood bath’ and the toughest division to progress in,” he wrote.
“Once you actually make it to finals…you’re sitting there at the finals awards ceremony, the lights are flashing, the confetti is falling, the music and montages are playing. You’re sitting there listening to them call 15th place, then 14th, etc. You’re so happy to be sitting there amongst the top groups in the world, but did we have a chance to make it to the medaling ceremony? Hearing ‘in 3rd place, your 2022 WGI PSA Bronze Medalists…Ninety Six HS’ is a moment in time that will live with us forever.”
