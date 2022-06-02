“Bittersweet” and “best years of my life.”

Those are both sentiments expressed by Ninety Six High School valedictorian Payne Davis and salutatorian Keith Paysinger as they prepared to walk across the stage.

It’s a sentiment that makes sense, as the school’s excited and nervous graduates are finished with 12 years of school and headed off for the military, college or the workforce.

The school’s 93 seniors made their way across the stage in Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena on Thursday evening, becoming the newest Wildcat alumni.

As the seniors lined up in an auxiliary gym ahead of the ceremony, Davis said he was feeling excited and nervous.

“I mean, it’s a big jump in life, going on to the next steps,” he said.

He said he’s probably going to miss sports the most, as he played four sports in high school. The valedictorian plans to attend Presbyterian College to major in business.

Paysinger echoed that the feelings are bittersweet. He’s headed into the National Guard after graduation.

Paysinger spent his spare time in the school’s marching band playing baritone, and mentioned that the band won state every year except one.

“Best years of my life,” he said.

Paysinger’s advice for future students is to enjoy high school while you can, and be thinking of the future.

The two each spoke during the ceremonies. Davis urged his fellow graduates not to forget where they came from. 

"Maybe you can't wait to get out of this small town, but the family you've made here today has raised you to what you are," he said. 

"I wish all of us the best, go Wildcats."

