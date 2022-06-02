Ninety Six High graduates cross the stage at commencement By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Jun 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Ninety Six High School valedictorian Payne Davis led the graduates during the procession Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Ninety Six High School salutatorian Keith Paysinger speaks during the graduation ceremony Thursday. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Ninety Six High alumni tossed their caps into the air following graduation Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now A Ninety Six High graduate smiles into the crowd as members of the Class of 2022 walk out of the Finis Horne Arena on Thursday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now A Ninety Six High School graduate takes a selfie with a loved one during Thursday's graduation. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Bittersweet” and “best years of my life.”Those are both sentiments expressed by Ninety Six High School valedictorian Payne Davis and salutatorian Keith Paysinger as they prepared to walk across the stage.It’s a sentiment that makes sense, as the school’s excited and nervous graduates are finished with 12 years of school and headed off for the military, college or the workforce.The school’s 93 seniors made their way across the stage in Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena on Thursday evening, becoming the newest Wildcat alumni.As the seniors lined up in an auxiliary gym ahead of the ceremony, Davis said he was feeling excited and nervous.“I mean, it’s a big jump in life, going on to the next steps,” he said.He said he’s probably going to miss sports the most, as he played four sports in high school. The valedictorian plans to attend Presbyterian College to major in business.Paysinger echoed that the feelings are bittersweet. He’s headed into the National Guard after graduation.Paysinger spent his spare time in the school’s marching band playing baritone, and mentioned that the band won state every year except one.“Best years of my life,” he said.Paysinger’s advice for future students is to enjoy high school while you can, and be thinking of the future.The two each spoke during the ceremonies. Davis urged his fellow graduates not to forget where they came from. "Maybe you can't wait to get out of this small town, but the family you've made here today has raised you to what you are," he said. "I wish all of us the best, go Wildcats." Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keith Paysinger Payne Davis Graduate Education School University Sentiment Senior Stage Ninety Six High School Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 Latest News +6 Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?' +10 Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals +2 Taillon nears perfection in Yankees' 2nd win over Angels Sir Elton John insists he is in top health after being pictured in wheelchair ahead of Jubilee concert Brian May worries fans by admitting whole body hurts ahead of Jubilee concert Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan drowns in Saluda River at Ware Shoals parkCoroner IDs two men who drowned Monday, Tuesday in Ware ShoalsActor Bo Hopkins, who spent time in Ware Shoals, diesGreenwood Chamber board ousts Heegan as presidentGreenwood woman arrested after reportedly using drugs in front of minorsGreenwood man faces charge he inappropriately touched childHodges Elementary teacher says 'yes' during surprise proposalLetter to our readers: Index-Journal announces changes to its print scheduleJohnston man faces stolen pistol, drug chargesNew journey begins for Abbeville graduates State News Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars Early voting starts for first time in South Carolina Tuesday Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace Senate panel approves Michelle Childs for DC appeals court CNN News Colorado Climate Experts Talk About Future Flooding Concerns Violence volunteer groups aim to curb shootings plaguing NYC ‘Top Gun’ Planes Soar Over Minnesota NJ residents worried by flooding after being battered by Ida last year