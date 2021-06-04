The arena erupted in applause when Ninety Six schools’ Superintendent Rex Ward finally shouted the words: “Please join me in congratulating the class of 2021.”
Caps and tassels careened through the air, students sprinted to embrace one another, and a crowd of newly crowned graduates roared with excitement. The work of growing and learning through more than a decade finally came to a head in this moment.
Behind them, the Ninety Six High School graduating class had years of comradery. Show and tell, recess, field days, talent shows, Relay for Life, Jump Rope for Heart, the excitement of finally getting their own lockers in middle school. Salutatorian Kamryn Riddlehoover remembered the class trip in middle school to Boston, and the nerves as they eventually took their first steps into high school.
“Those nerves are slowly coming back tonight, as we have to leave the people that we spent all those years with making those sweet memories,” she said.
But it’s those memories and experiences that made them family — a bond, she said, that Ninety Six High School only helped bolster. Even in this last year, interrupted and transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, students always found ways to make fun, lasting memories.
For Valedictorian Tyler Steele, those memories and experiences are what they’ll arm themselves with as they take on the fresh challenges ahead of them.
“Today, however, is not only to reminisce about the past, but to also look forward to the future,” he said. “No matter what path you decide to take, work hard to find your passion, don’t be afraid to make mistakes and be kind in everything you do.”
Each bold step they take into the new world ahead of them, Steele said, will come with its share of mistakes. Those are tests of integrity, and will give them the chance to learn and grow, like they’ve done for so many years now.
School and district staff honored dozens of honors graduates and students who earned professional certifications. Many earned college credits through dual enrollment with Piedmont Technical College, and others still are preparing to join the military and serve their country. With a turn of their tassels from right to left, these graduates took one step closer to the future they’ve been cultivating.
“Graduation is perfectly described as bittersweet. It’s bitter because all those memories and fun times we had that were mentioned are now things of the past, they are now just memories,” Riddlehoover said. “It would be hard for anyone to leave this, but to every bitter thing there is a sweet. The sweet is that God provides a fresh new start after high school. He allows us to go out and use what we have learned throughout those years, and change the world.”