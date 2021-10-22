Mary Ann Goodman wants to get to work.
She's running in the Greenwood County Council District 5 race, but from her home in the Ninety Six Mill Village she said she's not interested in politics.
"I'm sick of political jargon and political battles. Let's just serve the people," she said. "That's what I want to do — I want to do the work for the people. I want to work for the people of District 5."
Goodman, 68, is one of three Republican candidates running for the District 5 seat following the death of Councilman Steve Brown. She'll face Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt in Tuesday's primary election, with the winner facing the Democratic nominee chosen from Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin and Tom Melson — provided there is no need for a runoff.
A Ninety Six native, she and husband Mickey have served their town for years. While Goodman currently works as cafeteria staff at Ninety Six Primary School, she previously served for seven years as the town's clerk-treasurer under two mayors. She was elected to two terms on town council, where she served as mayor pro-tempore.
"I just like being involved in decision-making, especially when in my county and community," she said. "When there's things going on, you can't just sit around and hope for change."
Goodman said her role as town clerk-treasurer under former Mayor Arvest Turner and Mayor Mike Rowe gave her insight into what it takes to run a town. Those years provided her experience seeing workshops and budget meetings, and being a part of conversations that decided matters daily within the town. She serves on the Greenwood city-county Joint Planning Commission, and said she's learned a lot coming to a consensus and making recommendations to county council.
For her, the most pressing matters in Greenwood County depend on where you live.
"Some people think that the race is all about the lake," she said. "The little places feel kind of left out."
Rural areas of the county haven't received as much attention from county programs, and Goodman said it shows. She said she wants to work with Kay Self's Vision Greenwood broadband initiative to improve internet services for rural residents, especially children.
When it comes to handling the county's business, Goodman said her job is to listen to her constituents and meet their needs. She doesn't have an agenda of her own — public service isn't about her opinions, she said, but the people's. Council members are tasked with educating themselves on the county's business and making informed decisions based on public will and recommendations from experts.
"County council members get a packet before every meeting, their agenda packet, with all the information on what they're voting on," she said. "Call people up beforehand and say 'Tell me what you think, tell me what's your opinion on this.'"
During her campaign, she's heard concerns from all areas of her district. She participated in a candidate forum in late September hosted by Connect Lake Greenwood at Siloam Baptist Church, but said she wouldn't have joined if she had known it would be in the church sanctuary. Goodman said she wanted to apologize to the Siloam Baptist congregation; it went against her personal faith to campaign in the sanctuary.
Goodman serves as president of the Ninety Six Mill Village Association and children's coordinator at Cambridge United Methodist Church. She said regardless of the election's outcomes, she will remain involved in her community and matters in Ninety Six and elsewhere in Greenwood County.
"I want to be elected on the person I am and what I stand for," she said. "I want to represent the people for the people's needs."