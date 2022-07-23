Nearly 21 months after it was due, the town of Ninety Six has completed its financial audit for 2020. Town officials can now start work on its 2021 audit.
Delays dragged the town’s 2020 audit past the state Treasurer’s office due date. The draft audit report published earlier this month by Greenville accounting firm McKinley, Cooper and Co. said the financial statements provided fairly present the town’s financial position, following generally accepted accounting principles.
The town closed its 2020-21 fiscal year with $897,607 more in assets than its liabilities, with more than $150,000 in unrestricted funds that could be used to pay debts and regular payments. Ninety Six’s governmental fund reported a balance of $932,282 at the fiscal year’s end, an increase of $18,724 from the previous year.
“At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $668,107, or 56 percent of total general fund expenditures,” the draft report said.
Mayor Mike Rowe said the auditing firm noted the delays in the process, but he said he hopes they can present their report to council soon.
“Now we just need to go on to next year’s audit,” he said.
The delays came from a list of about 20 items the auditing firm needed clarification on or additional information for. These items included reconciling account balances that appeared off and clarifying duplicated budget entries.
Rowe previously said this audit had complications because of a change in accounting software. When Town Clerk Ketekash Crump-Lukie started her job in early 2019, the town used older accounting software. When they changed accounting software, they didn’t have full access to all of the records from the previous software, Rowe said.
