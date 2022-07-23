Ninety Six town hall (copy)
More than 20 months after its due date, the town of Ninety Six has finished its audit of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Nearly 21 months after it was due, the town of Ninety Six has completed its financial audit for 2020. Town officials can now start work on its 2021 audit.

Delays dragged the town’s 2020 audit past the state Treasurer’s office due date. The draft audit report published earlier this month by Greenville accounting firm McKinley, Cooper and Co. said the financial statements provided fairly present the town’s financial position, following generally accepted accounting principles.

