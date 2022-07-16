Ninety Six is looking at grant opportunities if the town can get recognized as a certified local government.
At a town council workshop Thursday, Ninety Six Historical Society President Jennifer Donlon updated town officials on her progress in applying to get the town this recognition. Certified local governments qualify for federal grants and programs dedicated to historical preservation, but earning this moniker takes some qualifications.
“You have to have, number one, an ordinance that includes a provision for historic preservation,” Donlon said. “Number two, you need to have an active and qualified historic preservation committee.”
Donlon said the town already has a historic development association and a nonprofit, but the requirements for committee members demand certain professions and levels of experience. The city of Greenwood has a committee for this purpose, and Donlon said she’ll look into whether any of those members can also serve on Ninety Six’s committee. If not, she said they’ll begin searching for qualified people in the area.
The application process to become a certified local government takes time, and Donlon said it may take a year to get their application together. She asked council to put together a list of other funding needs, so she and others can help look for grants that might help pay for various needs.
Council heard an update on another grant — Deidra Collier with the Ninety Six Police Department requested moving $24,006.22 from one fund to help pay for equipment for the school resource officers’ vehicles. She said these dollars will be reimbursed through a grant.
“This is the same thing that we went through with the three vehicles, when we had to put up the money up front, and then we were reimbursed for it 100%,” she said. “This is just the price for equipping the vehicles.”
Collier said the department is also waiting to hear back on a Justice Assistance Grant, but she said they won’t know that outcome until August or September.
Town council considered spending more than $12,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy replacement street signs. Mayor Mike Rowe said the town is looking to buy 156 street signs and 70 to 80 poles, produced by prisoners at a state Department of Corrections prison. The signs are to replace existing ones that are damaged or faded — Rowe said at one time the town had a supply of replacement signs, but they were scrapped years ago.
Rowe also updated town council on the two projects to be funded through the county’s capital project sales tax: The renovation of the town’s park, and stormwater drainage improvements. Requests for quotes from contractors have gone out to bid, and Rowe said bidding closes at noon Aug. 5.