Ninety Six officials are looking for a Plan B for next year’s S.C. Festival of Stars in case renovations at the town park overlap with the annual celebration.
The town’s planning committee explored a few alternatives to the usual setup for the festival during a meeting Tuesday, said Mayor Mike Rowe. They considered moving next year’s festival, usually set near July 4, to Labor Day. Rowe said there were a few concerns sparking this, namely that the park is set to be renovated this fall using Greenwood County Capital Project Sales Tax funds.
Rowe said the council received an update at Tuesday’s meeting from county officials, who said funds should be collected to pay for the park renovations in October. They weren’t able to narrow down when work would begin on the project, so the town is looking at another parcel of land previously used for festival parking that could be the site of a stage, in the event the festival has to be moved.
Renovations at the J.C. Fox Boozer Complex should be complete by then, which is where crews stage the fireworks.
“We had to know when that will be done, because we have to shoot the fireworks from somewhere,” Rowe said.
Despite their considerations, Rowe said town officials still want to host the festival in the summer. He said town Tourism Director Margie Blalock has heard from sponsors and others who still want it in the summer, but he said the town can remain flexible in the event work at the park is still underway by then.
“We’re going to move forward like it’s going to happen in July, but if it has to move, we’ll move it,” Rowe said.
A separate town festival, the planned Carolina Blue Grass Festival, never got off the ground. Blalock had proposed the idea and the town sought hospitality tax funds from Greenwood County, but the county didn’t approve funding for the new event. Instead, the county is giving $15,000 in hospitality tax funds for next year’s Festival of Stars.
Rowe said in previous years hospitality tax dollars have been provided upfront, but a recent change in how the county disburses these funds means Ninety Six will have to submit for reimbursement to get their $15,000. County Manager Toby Chappell joined Monday’s meeting to explain the process and answer questions about hospitality and accommodations tax funds.
Next festival, Rowe said the town plans to use those $15,000 to pay for the stage bands will play on, along with the portable restrooms for guests.
Rowe said Councilwoman Bridget Porter has been working to get estimates on how much it will cost to renovate the former Ninety Six Mill office building. Residents and town officials have shown interest in turning the derelict building into a museum and genealogical center, and Porter had a county building inspector tell her what the necessary next steps are.
The building will have to have an electrical box in a bathroom removed and placed elsewhere, along with asbestos taken out before crews can do any other work. Rowe said Porter was seeking estimates on how much this work would cost, and would update council when she had them.