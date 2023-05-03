96 audit 01
Buy Now

Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe and town Clerk-Treasurer Ketekash Crump-Lukie read an ordinance at Monday’s town council meeting.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

NINETY SIX — The town of Ninety Six is cut off.

Until its 2021 audit is complete, Greenwood County won’t disburse funds to the town’s government.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags