NINETY SIX — The town of Ninety Six is cut off.
Until its 2021 audit is complete, Greenwood County won’t disburse funds to the town’s government.
“The County Council was concerned that the Town of Ninety Six was behind with their financial audits and requested that they be caught up to ensure that Greenwood County funds given to the Town were being managed and accounted for properly,” county Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said in a written statement.
Dorn said county council has a legal and fiscal responsibility to ensure funds collected by the county are managed properly. An audit is one tool for fulfilling that.
County Councilman Dayne Pruitt, a Ninety Six native who represents District 5, which includes the town, alerted town officials of the county’s plans in an email. Pruitt said in recent budget discussions with other council members, he learned there was no support to disburse county funds to the town until the audit was submitted.
This includes requested funds for the S.C. Festival of Stars, as well as the funds requested for the Light Up Our Town committee’s Christmas lights. Town officials were first alerted about the Festival of Stars cutoff in a June 22 letter Dorn sent to town Tourism Director Justin Parker — $15,000 allocated for the festival were being withheld.
“... the County Council is extremely concerned about issuing funds to the Town when financial audits continue to be delinquent,” Dorn wrote.
Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe said town officials turned their financial records over on Aug. 28 to McKinley, Cooper & Co., the Greenville-based accounting firm that has handled the town’s previous audits.
The town’s 2020 audit was nearly 21 months overdue when it was submitted, in part because of delays in providing the auditing firm about 20 items for which it needed clarification and additional information.
This time, Rowe said there’s been delays in communication with the auditors.
“When we send them an email, you may hear back two months later from them,” he said. “We figured we’d give them plenty of time.”
Rowe said the 2021 audit process began in late August, but state law requires municipalities to submit their audit reports to the state within 13 months of the close of a fiscal year. Their 2021 audit report would have been due at the end of October, giving the firm about two months to complete the process.
“It’s frustrating,” Rowe said. “It’s nothing on our end.”
Rowe said he didn’t expect to run into delays for a second consecutive year and the town is considering seeking other professional auditing services. He said he’s afraid switching firms may further delay the process, however.
Rowe gave an overview of some recent communications with the auditors, including emails through February and March, with accountant Mary Pascuzzo on March 14 where she told the town she needed additional information in order to perform the audit test. Another email in February requested copies of bank statements, which Rowe said had been sent.