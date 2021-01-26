Ninety Six Town Council’s web-based meeting Monday involved some web-based discussions of police dispatching and municipal ordinances.
Town council met virtually on Zoom, and after some technical difficulties, council was able to get all attendees online. Councilman Charles Stevens kicked off committee reports by mentioning a safety grant he applied for and will keep the town appraised of, along with a change in the police department’s virtual management system.
Ninety Six Police Chief Chris Porter explained that the company his department’s software comes from is converting to a web-based platform, which will allow Ninety Six to merge its system with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. This would allow 911 dispatchers to send call data directly to Ninety Six officers’ computers, which otherwise has been routed to deputies.
During the judicial committee meeting, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers brought up another cloud solution the town is looking into — having an online municipal ordinance book. She said she got a quote from Municode on an online code of ordinances and council members need to confer with the town attorney on what template and organization they would like to adopt.
Mayor Mike Rowe shared with council information on an upcoming Community Development Block Grant virtual workshop and said it could provide useful information on how to apply for these funds for work on the town’s Main Street corridor. Council also approved first reading in name only of an ordinance to spend no more than $75,000 to lease or purchase equipment the town needs.
Near the meeting’s end, Rowe and council briefly discussed how the town switched to meeting virtually again when local COVID-19 numbers surged. Council members asked about the possibility of meeting in person with social distancing, especially for upcoming budget-related meetings. Rowe said he would look into it, and setting up a camera to allow people to attend the meeting virtually with council meeting in the town’s train depot.