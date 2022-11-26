NINETY SIX — Seventy new apartments, all age-restricted for people 62 or older, could be in the town’s future.

A group is looking to purchase the old Edgewood Middle School building on Edgewood Housing Loop from the nonprofit that owns it, and convert the classroom spaces into apartments.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags