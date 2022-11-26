Ninety Six Town Councilwoman Kellar Rogers had questions Tuesday at a planning commission meeting for the representative of the developer seeking to build nonprofit-run apartments in the old Edgewood school building.
NINETY SIX — Seventy new apartments, all age-restricted for people 62 or older, could be in the town’s future.
A group is looking to purchase the old Edgewood Middle School building on Edgewood Housing Loop from the nonprofit that owns it, and convert the classroom spaces into apartments.
The Rural Education Group, headed by James Hamphill, currently owns the building and runs a nonprofit after-school program there. Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development, which recently built The Refinery in Abbeville, is one of the applicants looking to work on this project.
“We’re looking to do historic adaptive reuse, and that includes putting the school on the national historic register,” Haddock told Ninety Six town council last week. “We envision this as a community, all-inclusive space, and we really hope we can get your support there.”
Haddock is seeking rezoning of the property to allow for the apartments, so that she can seek a nonprofit to take over management of the building from the Rural Education Group. A nonprofit must run the building in order to apply for certain federal Housing and Urban Development grant funds that will make this project possible.
If the project goes forward, Greenwood County Planning Director Carol Coleman said they expect about 70 one-bedroom, one-bath apartment units, restricted to people age 62 or older. Kathy Bethune, working alongside Haddock, said she envisions amenities to offer activities for the seniors living there.
“They are trying to find ways to get seniors to live independently and age-in-place,” she said.
Bethune said the youth programs run out of the old school gym could continue, and offer a chance for inter-generational activities between the seniors there and the students coming after school.
Mary Ann Goodman, who is on the planning commission, asked whether the nonprofit that ends up running the complex would rent the school out or allow on-site consumption of alcohol outside of residents. There was some concern from the community that the school had previously been rented out for parties, and Haddock assured Goodman they currently have no interest in leasing the space out. Seniors will live there, and there is a noise clause in their lease agreement, she said.
While Haddock said there’s a $100,000 purchase agreement to buy the building from Hamphill, any funds transferred to him have to go back into his nonprofit, to ensure he doesn’t personally profit from the venture. Though the project is still in its early stages, the planning commission gave a recommendation to approve the zoning change on Tuesday, bringing the project one step closer to applying for its essential grant funding.
