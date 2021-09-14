A state audit of the Ninety Six Municipal Court system found and reported three issues to the town, and local officials said they’ve addressed the audit’s findings.
The Office of the State Auditor looked into the accounting records of the town’s municipal court system for the fiscal year running from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019. Staff at the OSA said such audits are done either by request from the state treasurer’s office or at random, using state funds allocated to do audits throughout the state.
The audit report was published June 2, outlining the procedures and findings from Brown CPA, an Irmo-based accounting firm that used procedures agreed upon by the OSA. First, the auditors randomly selected 25 cases from the court dockets and recalculated the fines, fees and other charges to confirm they were done properly.
According to the audit report, the court hadn’t assessed a 3% installment fee from people who paid court costs in installments. In a letter to the OSA, town Clerk/Treasurer Ketekash Crump-Lukie cited turnover in personnel, saying a former employee hadn’t charged the fee.
Crump-Lukie said she couldn’t tell how long the 3% installment fee had gone uncollected, but she has been collecting it since she took over clerk duties. She was hired and introduced to council in a November 2018 council meeting, and Mayor Mike Rowe said Crump-Lukie now also serves as an interim clerk of court in addition to her duties as town clerk/treasurer, since the town has not hired a full-time clerk of court.
Previously, Tasha Colson served as clerk of court. After Colson’s departure, the town hired part-time help for the position through a temp agency, but the job didn’t last, Rowe said.
The audit also found that four of the monthly State Treasurer’s Revenue Remittance Forms for the year were submitted late — between one and 22 days after the due date. Crump-Lukie’s letter in response to the OSA said she was filing them on time. The auditors found no issues when they checked 25 court expenditures to ensure the court was properly retaining funds for victim assistance.
When checking the court’s schedule of fees, all had been collected properly and the amounts due to the state treasurer’s office lined up, but the court’s annual financial statement audit under-reported the amounts collected and remitted by $10,488. Crump-Lukie, in her letter, said she would provide a copy of the OSA report to the town’s auditors and ask them to more carefully report on court activity when preparing financial statements for the town.
Rowe called the audit a learning experience and said this OSA probe was the only time he knew of the town’s municipal court system being audited. When Crump-Lukie took over the responsibilities of clerk of court, he said she was following a model put in place by previous clerks. That model wasn’t entirely accurate, he said.
“The only thing we can do is make those corrections and move forward,” he said.