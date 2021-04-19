NINETY SIX — Cats know how to make themselves at home. People have to figure out how to deal with them.
The solution isn’t easy or quick, but it can be effective as several residents of the Mill Village neighborhood in Ninety Six learned from Connie Mawyer, interim executive director of the Humane Society of Greenwood.
About 25 people attended a Saturday meeting in Ninety Six. As one person explained, the Mill Village neighborhood is plagued with cats — and no one knows how many.
Mill Village contains about 500 houses, said Mary Ann Goodman with the Ninety Six Mill Village Neighborhood Association. It has always had a problem with cats. Lately, the cat population has increased.
Dealing with feral and community cats will require people in the community to work together, Mawyer said, touting the advantages of a “cat committee” of people who want to get the cat population under control through the use of feeding stations and TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return).
“This is going to take collaboration between the Society and the community to fix the problems. If we’re not in this together, it’s not going to work,” she said.
People might not know they have cats in their backyard until a litter is born. Cats look for two things: food and a safe place to sleep, Mawyer said. Backyards and homes can provide plenty of shelter.
The Humane Society of Greenwood can erect feed stations in an area. It has money for the feeding stations, but it doesn’t have money for surgeries to spay or neuter the cats, she said.
The organization is only asking people to pay for the surgeries. Society members can set traps and feeding stations, and communities can pool funds for the surgeries, Mawyer said.
People need to figure out what makes cats tick, she said. Dogs are easy to figure out, she said. Cats don’t develop social ties like dogs. Cats don’t have to hunt but still do. They’ll bring in mice and birds.
“Cats don’t need you. If you feed them, it means they don’t have to hunt,” she said.
One of the goals is to determine the area’s food supply, Mawyer said. Once a colony is manageable, people can check the numbers. Part of the difficulty is people’s habit of feeding stray cats.
People will break rules regarding cats. Mawyer admitted she does it herself.
One man admitted he has fed cats for up to 6 years.
“If you put food out, you’ll see cats you didn’t know were there,” she said.
Cat problems never go away, but they can be managed. Mawyer said part of the reason for talking about cats’ behavior is to let people understand what they are facing. People have to remember cats can survive winters just like rabbits and squirrels.
“It’s human nature to feed cats, to hate seeing cats in the cold,” she said.
She said many are have similar problems with feral or community cats. Feral cats are felines that have not been socialized, she said. Community cats generally are felines that have been socialized.
One of the questions the Humane Society faces is “how many animals can be sheltered and how much care can be provided,” she said.
The group has limits regarding animal populations, Mawyer said. It doesn’t have the resources to take in all community cats. There isn’t enough staff or money.
Up to 11,500 community cats were living in Greenwood last year, according to a study.
Catch and kill programs don’t work because cats will move into a new area because food and shelter are available, she said.
People occasionally come to the shelter when they are at their wit’s end. Mawyer said she would rather they figure out how to how to get cats to move on, to contact the shelter early to set up a plan to handle cats.
An attempt to develop a community cat program for the county was stymied last year because of COVID-19. Mawyer said the Mill Village is the first group to contact the Society about a cat program since COVID hit.
Several cat traps line a wall at the Humane Society’s facility on Airport Road. Mawyer said people can rent them to capture community felines. At least three people at the morning meeting have done so. The shelter, which was built in 2018, also has a two-bay surgery room.
Two meeting attendees admitted arranging for spaying and neutering of cats in their neighborhood. They said people donated more money for the effort than they would have donated for a usual fundraiser. They said they were doing TNR before they had heard of TNR. Their comments prompted Mawyer to ask “Do you want to join the cat committee?”
When asked about grant funds, Mawyer said most grant funds are geared to organizations such as shelters. Donations can be directed to specific fields, such as TNT and emergency or operations funds.
If the Society can set up local programs, it can get help from other organizations, she said. Organizations that hand out grants want to see a program, see its impact in the community and see that it can be sustainable.
Steve Brown, a Greenwood County Council member, pledged to try to find funding for the effort. He made no promises on how much could be available. His pledge garnered applause.
One woman said, “I’d like Mill Village to be the example of how it works.”