NINETY SIX — Supporting one another is what the community does. Monday afternoon, Ninety Six school district staff, students, friends and family convened at the Sam Corley ball field to pray for the McDonald family.

A day prior, Josh and Jillian McDonald, along with children Dawson and Carson, were returning home from somewhere in the Upstate when their vehicle was rear-ended. Josh and Jillian sustained concussions – Jillian’s slightly worse. Dawson, the youngest, broke a femur that would require surgery and Carson sustained severe head trauma.

