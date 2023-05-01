Students, staff, family and friends of the McDonald family gathered at the pitcher's mound on the Sam Corley ball field to lift the family in prayer after they sustained severe injuries in a wreck on Sunday while returning home.
Students, staff, family and friends of the McDonald family gathered at the pitcher's mound on the Sam Corley ball field to lift the family in prayer after they sustained severe injuries in a wreck on Sunday while returning home.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
Lynn Sargent, left, leads the group in prayer encouraging those in attendance to set a reminder for 3:30 every day to stop and pray for the McDonald family.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
Students bowed their heads to pray and sent prayers of faith, courage and strength to the McDonald family.
NINETY SIX — Supporting one another is what the community does. Monday afternoon, Ninety Six school district staff, students, friends and family convened at the Sam Corley ball field to pray for the McDonald family.
A day prior, Josh and Jillian McDonald, along with children Dawson and Carson, were returning home from somewhere in the Upstate when their vehicle was rear-ended. Josh and Jillian sustained concussions – Jillian’s slightly worse. Dawson, the youngest, broke a femur that would require surgery and Carson sustained severe head trauma.
Lynn Sargent said she has seen miracle after miracle happen and encouraged people to set a reminder each day for 3:30 p.m. to pray for the family.
“We turn all our fear and anxiety over to You. Give the family comfort, faith, peace and courage. It can only come from You. We are trusting God is going to do a miracle,” she said.
Sargent added the Ninety Six community is a strong community that unashamedly trusts in the Lord.
Coach Chad Ellis said the love and support shown to the family will mean more to them than words could ever express. Josh, a teacher in the Ninety Six School District, he said, is a staple in the community and the family as a whole is well-loved.
“He’s a well-respected teacher and man — very involved in his church. The kids are very well-mannered. We’re just continuing to pray for them. We’re here for them and we love them. God’s got this,” he said.
Amanda and Haley Gonce, family to the McDonalds, were amazed to see the support from the community and said the way the community has pulled together is not surprising.
“This is what Ninety Six does. The community has been very strong and pulled together. We just have so much respect for the town and community coming together like this,” they said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.