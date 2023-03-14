NINETY SIX — Own a piece of Ninety Six holiday nostalgia and help "light up the town" this Christmas, in a new way.
Old Christmas rope lights — owned by the town and shaped like lanterns lit with candles — are being auctioned to the highest public bidder at 7 p.m. April 1, at the gazebo in the town center.
Additionally, two commissioned acrylic paintings by Jeff Sargent that depict town landmarks and these Christmas candle lantern lights will also be up for bid.
Each of the 40 or so lights up for auction will be plugged into an electrical outlet so that bidders can see them.
The auction is to raise funds to buy new LED light fixtures, shaped like Christmas trees.
New LED fixtures will allow for individual bulbs to be replaced as needed as opposed to an entire strand of rope lights.
A "Light Up Our Town" celebration is planned for the evening of Nov. 25, to show off the new lights and recognize donors.
The Town of Ninety Six has formed an official Light Up Our Town committee, comprised of seven residents, to orchestrate auctioning the 28-year-old candle-shaped rope lights.
These candle lights have been used for years to decorate main thoroughfares during holidays.
Lights are typically installed along parts of S.C. 34, West and East Main Streets, Cambridge Street and Saluda Street.
Candle lantern lights are showing their age, according to Karen Roller and Krystal Rowe, co-chairpersons of the Light Up Our Town committee. Plus, a local church is in discussions with the committee about donating a 17-piece LED nativity, to complement the new Christmas tree-shaped lights and LED snowflake-shaped lights the town already has, plus ground lights.
Plans are for the committee in charge of this project to also request hospitality tax funds from Greenwood County to go toward new Ninety Six ground lights.
"My husband, Mike, is the mayor of Ninety Six," Krystal Rowe said. "He gets a lot of comments about the candle lights because they get repaired, but the repairs don't last, in part because of the style of lights and their age.
"A lot of people travel on (S.C. 34) to get to Greenwood or to Newberry," Krystal Rowe continued. "New lights will give a pop of color and be really cheerful and fun."
When candle lights were purchased in 1995, Rowe said she learned residents and merchants stepped up to "sponsor or purchase them" for the Town of Ninety Six.
"I asked my husband if townspeople could contribute that way, maybe people could help with the purchase," Rowe said. "And, the town has ARPA funds in its budget. It's a process, but we saw something we wanted to change and we've found a way to do it."
Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe wrote in a text message that the town "got clarification from the Municipal Association" of South Carolina before spending any American Rescue Plan Act funds. "Basically we were told we could use the money how we see fit."
ARPA fund recipients that select the standard allowance for revenue loss, up to $10 million, may use funds for government services, with streamlined reporting requirements.
Mayor Mike Rowe says Ninety Six received $1,000,358.26 in total through ARPA.
Krystal Rowe said people who are from Ninety Six might want to bid on lantern candle lights for sentimental reasons.
"Candle lights for light poles are not working well, but bidders can string them with their own lights and put them on display," Rowe said. "Since these older lights are town government property, an ordinance says that they must be auctioned and we've gotten permission to do it this way.
"(Purchase) prices go up on the new Christmas tree lights the closer you get to Christmas and we want to allow plenty of time for shipping," Krystal Rowe said.
"We would like to raise between $40,000 and $50,000 by May 1 and the town has allocated $25,000 towards that goal (in budgeted ARPA funds)," Roller said. "With new lights, Ninety Six could become a Christmas light destination."
Light funds are also being raised through donations from individuals, businesses and groups and the auction, Roller said, including a child development center that has raised $250 toward the cause.
Gregg Brown is another Light Up Our Town committee member and was among the first to donate toward new Christmas tree LEDs.
"I've been in Ninety Six 20 years now and I'm a business owner," Brown said. "The lights, it's time for a change and we are coming together as a town and community. If anyone has questions about what we are doing, call me. I will be glad to talk with you. We want to be transparent with the donations."
Artist Jeff Sargent, a Ninety Six native who lives in Murrell's Inlet, was commissioned to make paintings of the candle Christmas lights.
Sargent has done two acrylic paintings: one depicting lights and the town gazebo and one of lights and the Ninety Six Depot.
Fundraising totals for new Christmas tree LEDs are at a little more than $5,000 so far. Donations may be made in honor of or in memory of someone.
Donations in any amount are being accepted at a Town of Ninety Six Light Fund account, established at United Community Bank of Ninety Six.
Plans are initially to purchase 40 LED Christmas tree lights, according to the project committee.