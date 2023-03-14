NINETY SIX — Own a piece of Ninety Six holiday nostalgia and help "light up the town" this Christmas, in a new way.

Old Christmas rope lights — owned by the town and shaped like lanterns lit with candles — are being auctioned to the highest public bidder at 7 p.m. April 1, at the gazebo in the town center. 

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

