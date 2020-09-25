Ninety Six’s elected officials postponed budgeting until the last possible minute — they knew dealing with the town’s finances amid an ongoing global pandemic would not be easy.
“We held out until as late as we possibly could, so we’d have the best numbers possible,” Mayor Mike Rowe said. “We didn’t want to speculate too much, because your budget is your best educated guess based on what past trends are and what you know you have coming in.”
At Monday’s town council meeting, officials had their second and final reading of the budget ordinance. With the town’s fiscal year running from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, the approved budget for 2020-21 would have the town bringing in $1,312,828.40 in income, with planned expenditures costing $1,304,526.14.
This year, with COVID-19 affecting so many people’s livelihoods, businesses and personal finances, the budgeting process was harder than ever, Rowe said. To compensate, officials hosted more budget workshops to mull over the most recent predictive figures from the state and look at past years’ income for the town.
Some line items, such as business license fees, took a major hit. Where last year these fees made about $200,000 for the town, this year they account for about $28,000 in income. Court fees and police fines plummeted as well, Rowe said, with court delayed by the virus.
“These are things we depend on every year,” he said.
It’ll take a close eye to monitor for changes and unexpected outcomes as revenue streams continue to be affected moving forward. Rowe said town council plans to have quarterly budget meetings to ensure things remain on track.
Some expenditures were unavoidable, Rowe said. The town needed to spend on a tractor and lawnmower for the maintenance department, but they were able to reallocate some funds from the previous year’s budget in order to avoid making major cuts.
Rowe made clear the town will have to keep a close eye on its budget, as the pandemic will continue to affect everyone’s finances that can’t easily be predicted.