Ninety Six is one step closer to a new apartment complex aimed at low-income seniors, and the people behind the project have lofty goals for what they want to provide to residents.
For more than a month, the Rural Education Group nonprofit — headed by James Hamphill — has been in talks with Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development. Their plan is to transform the old Edgewood Middle School building, owned by the nonprofit, into age-restricted, federally funded apartments.
At a called Ninety Six town council meeting Tuesday, council voted to approve second reading of a request to rezone the property for that use. The property was rezoned to a planned development district that ties its zoning approval to the nonprofit securing federal funding, which means if the project doesn’t succeed, the property can’t be sold off and developed by someone else without going through the zoning process again.
Should the project secure federal Housing and Urban Development grants, it is expected to put about 70 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments on the site, restricted to people age 62 or older.
Kathy Bethune has been working alongside Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development to bring this project forward. At Tuesday’s meeting, she said a market study of housing needs in Greenwood County showed there’s more than enough demand for this type of housing.
The apartments are aimed at low-income seniors, who will have to qualify to pay a portion of rent and utilities. Bethune said the potential developers are working on an environmental report to give HUD, to detail any asbestos or other environmental or health hazards that need remediating.
“We’ll put in new electric, new plumbing, everything it needs to be able to get first-class facilities,” Bethune said. “That’s part of the project cost. That’s why these projects are very expensive because you have to take care of all this.”
Aside from the apartments, Bethune said she and Haddock are looking into a partnership with the Piedmont Agency on Aging and Clemson University extension on an inter-generational gardening program with Hamphill’s after-school youth groups and the seniors who will live there. Bethune said they aim to have eight raised garden beds for the seniors, along with other outdoor areas to promote social gathering.
“We’ve never done an inter-generational facility before,” she said. “Your particular county is just set up for this, so we’re very delighted with that.”
Along with HUD funding, Bethune said the project will seek S.C. Housing bonds and investment from corporate donors looking to take advantage of housing tax credits.
Council member Kellar Rogers said she understands that the nonprofit won’t have to pay property taxes on the building, but asked if there could be some arrangement to pay for municipal services the complex will be tapping into. Bethune said it seemed unlikely, since the nonprofit is under no obligation to pay taxes, and pointed out that the residents will contribute to local sales tax and utility bills, although Ninety Six does not own its utilities.
The project is still in early phases and will need to secure HUD funding before it can move forward. If it does come to fruition, Hamphill’s nonprofit will still have a home in the old school gym, which will be preserved for after-school programs.