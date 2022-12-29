96 apartments 01 (copy)
With approval from town council, Ninety Six is one step closer to having 70 age-restricted, one-bedroom apartments in its old Edgewood Middle School building.

Ninety Six is one step closer to a new apartment complex aimed at low-income seniors, and the people behind the project have lofty goals for what they want to provide to residents.

For more than a month, the Rural Education Group nonprofit — headed by James Hamphill — has been in talks with Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development. Their plan is to transform the old Edgewood Middle School building, owned by the nonprofit, into age-restricted, federally funded apartments.

