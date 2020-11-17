Ninety-seven businesses in Greenwood County have received micro-grants to help with expenses related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of Monday, $138,538.24 of money allocated for the micro-grant program has been awarded. Six applications are pending and those applicants have until Wednesday to provide documentation.
Any leftover funds which were not awarded will be returned to the City of Greenwood or county based on where the funds came from.
The program was administered by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
“It flowed like it was intended,” David Dougherty, interim Chamber CEO, said of the program.
Dougherty said the smallest award was $1,000, while the highest award amount was $1,432.69.
“This was all-inclusive of the entire county,” Dougherty said. “There were requests that came in from all over the county.”
Businesses could request reimbursement for expenses incurred during the pandemic with most using the large majority of businesses using the grant funds for rent, utilities or payroll, Dougherty said.
To qualify for a micro-grant, a business must employ no more than 10 people, have less than $1 million in annual revenue, have been operating as of Jan. 1, 2020 and still be operating at the time of the award, and be located in Greenwood County.
A committee waded through applications to select who would receive an award and how much would be awarded.
“I think the committee well represented the community,” Dougherty said.
The committee was comprised of Greenwood County Treasurer Cathy Miller; Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson; Ryan Thomas, assistant to the Greenwood city manager; Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church; the Rev. Derrick Scott, presiding elder of the Abbeville-Greenwood District of AME Church; Ben Calhoun of SC Small Business Development Center; Mamie Nicholson, president of the Self Family Foundation; Wells Dunlap of Countybank; and Tami Baber, clerk and treasurer of the Town of Hodges.
“Women-owned and minority-owned businesses were well represented,” Dougherty said.
Hudson said the micro-grant help was vital to businesses in Uptown Greenwood.
“With less traffic in-stores and many families purchasing online now, this grant funding will help to offset some of the loss in revenues they are seeing,” Hudson said in an email. “Many of the small businesses in the city are struggling so this grant program was extremely important.”
While businesses in the City of Greenwood saw many awards, Dougherty stressed that many grants were given to businesses outside of Greenwood’s city limits.
“Grants were given to small businesses in all of the outlying areas,” Dougherty said.
Nine businesses in the Ninety Six area received awards with eight receiving awards in the Hodges area. Two businesses in Ware Shoals and one in the Bradley area also received awards. All of the other businesses had Greenwood area addresses, Dougherty said.
While the program had 105 businesses initially qualify, the committee had to disqualify two businesses because of issues with documentation or not meeting the base qualifications, Dougherty said.
If local governments want to fund another micro-grant program, the Chamber is ready.
“The Chamber would be willing to administer a program in the future,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty said if another program were funded, the Chamber would refine the application process to be more specific.
In September, Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to allocate $85,000 for one-time grants of up to $1,500 per award with $10,000 of that sum designated for marketing and administrative costs.
Greenwood City Council followed suit, allocating $75,000 to be used for businesses in the city limits.