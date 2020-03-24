Sen. Floyd Nicholson has been named chairman of South Carolina Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission’s Education Committee.
“We are so fortunate to have Senator Nicholson serve as the chair of this very important committee,” said Charles Baxley, chairman of the South Carolina Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission. “His experience as an educator and his enthusiasm will be a driving force.”
The goal of the education committee will be to work with the S.C. Educational Television, S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism and S.C. Department of Education to develop new materials. They will also be tasked with “developing a proper observance of the 250{sup}th{/sup} Anniversary of the American victory in the Revolution and the birth of South Carolina,” according to a press release.
Nicholson represents Senate District 10, which contains part of Abbeville, Greenwood, McCormick and Saluda counties.
He previously served as a city councilman and mayor of Greenwood.