Wanting to improve the entire district for everyone is why Floyd Nicholson says he is running for reelection to the state Senate.
“Enhance the quality of life for everyone,” the Greenwood Democrat said.
Nicholson, who previously served on the Greenwood City Council for 11 years and served as mayor for 14 years, is seeking a fourth term representing Senate District 10.
As a retired educator, Nicholson listed education as a top priority for him.
“Enhance the educational opportunities for the individuals in our state, for the students and for the teachers,” Nicholson said.
He supports raising teacher pay and making sure the state has the best qualified and certified teachers.
“Another thing is health care,” said Nicholson. “Making sure that everybody has access to the best possible health care.”
Looking ahead to Santee Cooper, Nicholson said details still need to be ironed out.
“We have to look at the underlying problems there and make the right decision for what’s best for the citizens of the state,” Nicholson said.
He said he also concerned about the health and safety of state employees. State employees, especially first responders and law enforcement, are having to work in rough conditions during the novel coronavirus, he said, but there work is very necessary for the state.
“They are so important,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson, 70, and his wife, Mamie, have three kids. They are members at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where Nicholson serves as chairman of the deacons.
He was chosen, this year, to be the chairman of the education committee for the South Carolina Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission.
S.C. Senate District 10 covers parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda Counties.
Nicholson will face the winner of the GOP primary, either Billy Garrett or Bryan Hope, on Nov. 3.
The GOP primary is on June 9. Absentee voting began this week.